Metal Gear: collection of classics costs R$ 300 and does not have subtitles and optimizations on the PC

During this year’s PlayStation Showcase, Konami announced the release of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, coming October 24th of this year for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch.
Of course, the announcement had fans euphoric, even more so after all the time the Metal Gear franchise has spent “in the fridge” — but it looks like PC gamers are in for some pretty nasty surprises.
This week, Konami began pre-ordering Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which brought more information about the games included in the package.
To begin with, we must point out that the package does not bring remasters for the current generation of consoles and PC. When talking about Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3, we’ll be looking at the same versions that are included in the HD Collection.
In addition, the collection page on Steam reveals that the games will not support the mouse and keyboard on the PC, which is a great demerit, considering that the collection is being offered for BRL 300 on the platform.
To complete, the collection will also not be accompanied by localization in Europeian Portuguese, not even in subtitles, showing that Konami did not put much effort into bringing the saga back.
See additional information about the collection below:
Bonus content for pre-ordering METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1 includes:
3 additional tracks for Digital Soundtrack
- THE BEST IS YET TO COME (Master Collection ver.)
- CAN’T SAY GOODBYE TO YESTERDAY (Master Collection ver.)
- SNAKE EATER (Master Collection ver.)
list of titles
- metal gear
- Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake
- Metal Gear Solid (including VR Missions/Special Missions)
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)
- Metal Gear (NES/FC version)
- Snake’s Revenge
*Regional versions of titles are available as additional downloads.
Video
- Metal Gear Solid: Digital Graphic Novel
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Digital Graphic Novel
digital book
- Metal Gear Solid: Screenplay Book
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Book
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Screenplay Book
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Master Book
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Screenplay Book
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Master Book
- Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Screenplay Book
- Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Master Book
*Digital books can be accessed from the game’s main menu screen.
Soundtrack
- Metal Gear Solid: Digital Soundtrack
Interface: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain) and Japanese;
Dubbing: English and Japanese;
Subtitle: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain) and Japanese;
So, did you expect the collection to receive better treatment?