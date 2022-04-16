Meta works to bring Horizon Worlds to the web and other devices

A few days after Meta announced the new monetization options for creators they are testing in the Horizon Worlds social metaverse, Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, director of technology at Meta, arrives defending on Twitter the fees that Horizon Words takes from sales generated by creators.

In the same twitter thread also drops that are working on a web version of Horizon Worlds, although the announcement has not gone beyond the detail of the 25% fee that will be charged to creators.



What exactly he said is:

When the web version of Horizon launches, the Horizon platform fee will be only 25%, a much lower fee compared to other similar world building platforms.

Expanding Your Metaverse Beyond Quest Headphones

The comparison he makes is striking when Meta itself, through the Quest headphones, usually obtains much higher sales generated from the Quest Store than on any other platform, although the manager has preferred to look towards rival companies such as Apple, referring to the 30% charge that the company takes from the sales obtained by developers through the application store.

In any case, the moment in which Horizon Worlds will arrive on the web has not yet been publicly disclosed, nor even the roadmap for it, although The Verge managed to learn that Meta will also bring a version of Horizon Worlds to mobile phones, with a release sight set for later this year..

Also adds the possibility of Meta bringing its social metaverse platform to video game consoles, although this is currently under discussionso if it goes forward, it will take time to arrive.

A separate discussion on the issue of charging developers, and the clashes between the different companies, the truth here is that Meta would be alluding to its brand as a company specialized in metaverse experiences in order to reach a much wider audience by not needing specific devices that, for the time being, are still luxury objects that have not yet become basic objects such as smartphones today.

It will be a matter of waiting for Horizon Worlds to begin to expand to other devices and platforms to attract more users and get them used to being in virtually generated worlds where they can interact.

Via: TheVerge