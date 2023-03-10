Meta works on the creation of a decentralized app, to compete with Twitter and Mastodon

Meta, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg, is working on a new text-based decentralized application, the company confirmed in a statement.

The app, codenamed P92, will allow users to share text updates and could be an alternative to Twitter or a competitor to Mastodon, a decentralized network that is part of the fediverse. The Meta app also plans to support the ActivityPub protocol, making it easy to connect to other instances like Mastodon.

Meta works on the development of a new decentralized platform based on text

According to documents seen by the MoneyControl post, the app will allow users to log in via their Instagram credentials, which could upset people who don’t want to share that data with another Meta app. The company is already engaging the legal department to catch privacy concerns before the app goes public.

Additionally, from Platformer it is reported that the project will be supervised by the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri.

Although decentralization is not limited to this protocol, the diversity of protocols is important, as is the diversity of applications built on top of the protocols. That being said, interop between ActivityPub and Bluesky won’t be difficult. There is already the precedent of messaging applications like Rocket.chat, which have successfully adopted the Matrix protocol.

It’s important to remember that Meta has tried to create new apps and experiences that haven’t always taken off, eliminating experiments like an anonymous app for teens, the Cameo-like app Super, the Nextdoor Neighborhoods clone, the couples app Tuned, the social network-focused for Campus students, the video speed dating service Sparked and the TikTok clone Lasso. So it won’t be surprising if the new decentralized experience shuts down a couple of years after launch.

Among those instances, Meta has tried many times to break into the decentralized social media market and has launched various experiments. Now, with the new P92 app in development, the company seems to be trying to capitalize on the success of the Mastodon social network and other apps that have adopted the ActivityPub protocol.

The decentralization of social networks is an important topic, since it allows users to have more control over their data and greater privacy. Decentralized networks are also less prone to censorship and manipulation as they are not dependent on a single centralized entity.

However, as Blaine Cook, a former Twitter engineer, pointed out, the existence of competing protocols is also important for fostering diversity and interoperability. As more companies try to enter the decentralized social media market, more protocols and standards are likely to emerge to help connect different networks together.

Ultimately, the adoption of decentralized social networks will depend on several factors, such as ease of use, quality of user experience, and the ability to connect with friends and followers. Although Meta has had some hits and misses in the past, its ability to build on the success of other platforms and its vast experience in social media development could help fuel the success of the new P92 app.