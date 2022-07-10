Meta will launch its own accounts to access Virtual Reality

- Advertisement -

The virtual reality platform accessible through the Meta Quest glassesUntil now, it requires registering through a Facebook social network account, but this is a requirement that will disappear.

Facebook Completes Transition From Oculus To Meta And Facebook Account Is No Longer Required

Instead, users must register on a Meta platform, the homonymous virtual reality universe of the parent company of the social networks Facebook and Instagram, the Oculus virtual reality viewers or the WhatsApp instant messaging platform.

And it is that the metaverse is Mark Zuckerberg’s great commitment to the popularization of virtual reality, the new scenario where the founder of Facebook intends to carry out social, professional and leisure relationships in the near future.

The Meta account will not need to be linked in any way with the account available on Facebook, nor will information be shared between the two, although if the user so wishes they may be linked.

The new Meta platform will be available though this August and there will be two ways to register accounts depending on whether you previously had an account on Oculus, Facebook’s virtual reality platform that did make it mandatory to have an account on this social network. Mark Rabkin, vice president of Meta’s virtual reality division, has explained it through his Twitter account.

I’m excited to share: with new Meta accounts rolling out next month, you won’t be required to log in to Quest with Facebook anymore. We designed the new Meta account structure to give people more flexibility and control over their VR experience. Here’s what’s changing 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/evhO70iFaC —Mark Rabkin (@mrabkin) July 7, 2022

In any case, you will have to create a new account in Meta, later going on to generate a profile in Meta Horizon. Linking with the available Facebook or Facebook Messenger account will be necessary in case, for example, you want to use instant messaging tools of them in the virtual immersion environment through the Meta Quest glasses.

When accessing the new Meta platform, some aspects of the previous Oculus platform also change, such as that friends will be called followers, and privacy settings can also be modified, regulating who can or cannot follow the new account. It should be remembered that in the case of users between 13 and 17 years of age, the profiles are, by default, private.

Over time, the purpose of Facebook would be to establish Meta as the base on which its entire virtual building would be built, in which the new social interactions and an immersive online environment would be developed.

