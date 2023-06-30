Meta wants to “leverage” DMA to download iOS and Android apps from Facebook

- Advertisement -

Meta is working on a new project that will allow users in the European Union to download apps directly through advertisements on Facebook. The idea of ​​Mark Zuckerberg’s company is to enter into direct competition with the current monopolists of the app stores, Google and Apple. According to what was reported by The Vergeby the end of the year, Meta should start a first pilot project with some Android app developers.

OPPORTUNITY OFFERED BY DMA

The choice of the European Union for this pilot programme it is not causal. In fact, starting next spring, the Digital Markets Act (DMA) will come into force in Europe, which will oblige Apple and Google to "open" their mobile platforms to alternative methods for downloading apps. Meta, of course, sees in the DMA an opportunity to experience this new feature which will allow Facebook users to download apps directly, without going through the official app stores.

IT STARTS WITH ANDROID

In technical jargon, Apple and Google will have to allow the so-called "sideloading". Android already allows this although Google has complicated the process a bit by associating in-app billing and licensing exclusively with the Play Store as well as showing quite intimidating notifications when trying to download apps from other sources.

Apple, for its part, does not allow sideloading on iOS and iPadOS, it has always been against it. The only way to install apps is to jailberak the operating system, a practice which, even if completely legal, could cause the loss of the warranty as well as making the device less secure. According to rumors, however, Apple could start allowing sideloading, limited to Europe, starting with iOS and iPadOS 17 which is scheduled for release next fall. Meta's choice of Android to launch this pilot program, therefore, would have been deemed a safer and more feasible choice currently.

BENEFITS FOR DEVELOPERS AND INCREASED COMPETITION

According to reports, Meta will present the pilot project to developers, offering the possibility of hosting Android apps without being excluded from the Play Store. This approach should allow developers to increase conversion rates for their ads while giving them more control over their billing strategies. Meta also, at least initially, it would not have predicted percentages on in-app sales.