Meta wants to allow users to download apps through Facebook

A Goal would be planning to allow people in the European Union (EU) to download apps directly through ads on Facebookpreparing the company to eventually compete with the app stores in the Google and the apple. According to information disclosed by The Verge website, the Meta project should start still this year with a pilot aimed at app developers android. The company sees an opening to try this thanks to a new EU regulation.





Called the Digital Markets Law (DMA), the new regulation should come into force in the coming months and require what Apple and Google open up your mobile platforms to alternative app download methods after several accusations of monopoly. - Advertisement - The company wants to start its test on Android first and then move to Apple’s App Store. The plan is for the ads to allow Facebook users to download apps directly from the platform, rather than connecting to the Google Play Store.