Meta Verified, new payment verification service on Facebook and Instagram

If the blue payment check on Twitter was already something strange, pay attention because Facebook liked the idea.

Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta has announced the launch of a new payment verification service called “Meta Verified”. This service allows users to pay a fee to verify their accounts on Meta’s social networks, earning them a verification badge. The badge, which will appear next to the user’s name on their profile, is used to confirm the authenticity of the account, and can increase credibility and trust in the information posted.

- Advertisement -

This announcement has been criticized by some, who claim that Meta Verified is an elitist service that is only available to those who can afford the verification fee. The need for a paid verification service has also been questioned, as free verifications are already available on Facebook and Instagram.

However, Meta has defended the service, stating that it is designed to help people increase the credibility of their accounts and protect them from phishing. Additionally, the company has said that the revenue generated by Meta Verified will be used to improve security and privacy on its platforms.

The launch of Meta Verified also raises questions about the future of online verification. Will payment verification become the norm? Will the free verifications still exist? How will this affect content creators and small businesses who can’t afford to pay for verification?

The change would not affect previously verified accounts, but he noted that there would be an increase in visibility for some smaller users who get verified thanks to the paid feature. Rolling out for the first time in New Zealand and Australia starting this week, the subscription service is priced at $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 on Apple iOS.

- Advertisement -

As social networks continue to grow and evolve, it is important that these issues are addressed to ensure that all users have access to effective online identity and credibility protection tools.