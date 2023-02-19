Meta Verified: Instagram subscription plan can give more than blue seal

Since the beginning of February, information has already indicated that Meta plans to start charging for the verification stamp on Instagram. Now, it looks like that plan is more structured than the public could have imagined. According to leaker Ishan Agarwal, the signature – called “Meta Verified” by him – would have more benefits than the simple verification seal. It would include customer support for common issues, representation monitoring, prioritization in verified comments, recommendations on the Explore page and in Reels, and unique stickers in Stories. See below:

‘Meta Verified’ — basically Twitter Blue for Instagram! Benefits ✨

-Verified badge

-Customer support for common issues

-Impersonation monitoring

-Prioritization for Verified in comments

-Recommendations in the Explore page & reels

-Exclusive stickers in Stories 💲??

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 19, 2023

- Advertisement - Previous rumors uncovered a new line in Instagram’s app code, which already signaled a paid blue badge on the platform. However, it would not be just that. Verified companies and personalities would have a new type of verification seal. For now, there is no major news on the matter. Information about values ​​and types of plans that this new subscription would count on has not been revealed so far, as well as availability dates.