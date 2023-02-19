5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleMeta Verified: Instagram subscription plan can give more than blue seal

Meta Verified: Instagram subscription plan can give more than blue seal

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Meta Verified: Instagram subscription plan can give more than blue seal
meta verified instagram subscription plan can give more than blue.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Since the beginning of February, information has already indicated that Meta plans to start charging for the verification stamp on Instagram. Now, it looks like that plan is more structured than the public could have imagined.

According to leaker Ishan Agarwal, the signature – called “Meta Verified” by him – would have more benefits than the simple verification seal. It would include customer support for common issues, representation monitoring, prioritization in verified comments, recommendations on the Explore page and in Reels, and unique stickers in Stories. See below:

- Advertisement -

Previous rumors uncovered a new line in Instagram’s app code, which already signaled a paid blue badge on the platform. However, it would not be just that. Verified companies and personalities would have a new type of verification seal.

For now, there is no major news on the matter. Information about values ​​and types of plans that this new subscription would count on has not been revealed so far, as well as availability dates.

Currently, personalities and other notable accounts can request verification through in-app settings. To do so, you must enter your identification document, how people know you, the category you fit in and links that prove you are someone compatible with receiving the blue seal.

What is your assessment of an upcoming Twitter Blue-like subscription plan for Instagram? Tell us!

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Google Meet launches 360-degree backgrounds for video calls

Last Friday (17), Google announced news to its meeting and videoconferencing tool. Google...
Latest news

NHAI prohibits entry of slow moving vehicles on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.