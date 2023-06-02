Meta threatens to remove news from Facebook and Instagram in California

- Advertisement -

A strong response to the link tax legislation

Social media platform Meta has sparked controversy by announcing that it could remove the ability to share news links on Facebook and Instagram in California if the Journalism Protection Act (CJPA) passes. This measure comes in response to the state’s attempts to implement link taxes, legislation known for its negative impact on the media industry and the free dissemination of information online.

The CJPA, proposed by state representative Buffy Wicks, seeks to establish a tax on online platforms for sharing links to journalistic content. However, Meta has disagreed with this initiative, arguing that it is a covert corruption fund that mainly benefits large out-of-state media companies, rather than helping California publishers.

According to Andy Stone, Head of Communications at Meta:

If the Journalism Preservation Act passes, we will be forced to remove news from Facebook and Instagram instead of paying into a fund that primarily benefits large media companies that operate out of state under the guise of helping journalists. California Publishers.

Stone also points out that publishers and broadcasters are responsible for publishing their content on Meta’s platform and that the consolidation of the local news industry in California occurred long before Facebook was widely used.

Reaction to this stance by Meta has been mixed. Some people criticize the company and accuse it of “censorship”, arguing that it is trying to “silence journalists«. However, this perspective overlooks the fact that Meta is a private company and has the freedom to decide what content it allows on its platform. It is understandable that the company is opposed to having to pay for something that, in their opinion, does not add significant value and should be free.

It is important to note that this discussion not unique to california. Other countries have also tried to implement link taxes and have faced similar challenges. In Australia, for example, platforms like Google and Facebook have threatened to remove access to local news in response to similar legislation. This highlights the complexities and economic implications of taxing links and its impact on the relationship between online platforms and the media.