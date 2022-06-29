Meta test to resemble Facebook groups to Discord communities

It seems that from Meta Platforms they are not satisfied with imitating more and more the TikTok interface in their main services, but now the company also intends to add elements available on platforms such as Discord or Slack.

In this sense, the publication The Verge echoes a proof that Meta is carrying out on Facebook as part of an ambitious plan by the company to make major transformations in the experiences offered through groups.



For now, the company is experimenting with a left sidebar in which to display the Groups to which you belong, with the possibility of setting those Groups that you want to keep at the top, as well as an adjoining list of channels.

Seeking to become more and more similar to other platforms

But the most striking is the use of colors similar to those used in Discord, and even for individual groups there is a menu that is also quite similar to that of Discord, in which things such as channels, Messenger conversations and events can be organized one after another, according to the aforementioned medium.

The Verge notes that channels in Groups can be text chats, audio rooms, or newsrooms, where users can post and comment in a similar way to what they usually do on their respective walls.

He further adds that the text chat looks like a Messenger thread, while the audio rooms look a lot like the audio rooms available on Discord. All these modifications now in testing phase will start to be available to everyone over the next few monthsas the aforementioned publication has learned.

We cannot understand the sense of bringing characteristic elements of Discord and Slack to Facebook Groups, especially when until now it has obtained the influence of TikTok when making changes to the experiences within Facebook and Instagram.

It is clear that Discord users are not going to abandon the platform in favor of Facebook, nor those of TikTok in favor of Reels, no matter how much it may seem once the changes are applied, so here we could be facing a desperate move to try to win back users who have opted for other types of experiencesalthough what they will achieve by moving forward is to create confusion among current users, especially among those who are not familiar with Discord or Slack.

