Meta shows its possibilities: you can create a world with voice commands

The company founded by Mark Zuckerberg has taken a turn to focus, on the one hand, on eliminating the Facebook brand in favor of Meta, its new project that aims to show us a virtual world with the aim of standardizing this type of service. And the truth is that the presentation of the metaworld devised by Zuckerberg left us quite cold. Now, it seems that the company wants to show the muscle of its metaverse, and the idea of ​​the future of social networks and technology begins to take shape. It seemed that Mark Zuckerberg was steering the ship from Meta aimlessly. More, seeing some of his “ideas” like the strange activity bracelet they could be working on. But it seems that his metaverse project is starting to take shape, and it’s much more interesting than many of us initially assumed. Create a universe using voice commands and invite your friends Or this is what emerges after seeing the new video that the company has published and in which the CEO of Meta shows an amazing technology by being able to create a immersive virtual reality environment in a few seconds. We are talking about a bot that allows users to modify the virtual environments they are in by means of voice commands. In this way, the metaverse, that Zuckerberg project that wants to be the evolution of social networks, will allow our avatars to interact with other users in the environments that we prefer, and in a few seconds. In the video we can see that Builder Bot, the curious Android-shaped avatar, is capable of creating a personalized world through simple voice commands. In the video we can see how they vary from a park to an island, adding the sound of the waves or the songs of the seagulls. Later on, a picnic table, drinks and a working stereo (with 3D sound to offer a greater sense of immersion) are added. In this way, we can describe the world in which we want to interact. Obviously, this technology is in its early stages, but at least we can get an idea of ​​what to expect. And it is more than many expected. Yes, the quality of the graphic environment is very flat and simple, but we are in the early stages of this project, so we will have to be patient and wait for future versions that improve all aspects of a project that is taking shape to become an increasingly attractive reality. Just what Zuckerberg needs: a product that attracts users and wins back their trust. Or is it already too late? >