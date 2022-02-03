Search here...
Meta shares fell 22% last quarter

By: Brian Adam

Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, saw its shares fall after hours on Wednesday after unexpectedly heavy spending on its “metaverse” project led to a rare decline in its fourth-quarter profit.

Meta shares fell 22.6% to $249.90 in after-hours trading. The company’s market capitalization, its overall value, is on track to drop by almost $200 billion, according to reports.

The metaverse failed to convince all Meta investors

The metaverse is a kind of internet brought to life, or at least rendered in 3D. Zuckerberg has described it as a “virtual environment” that you can enter rather than just see it on a screen. Theoretically, the metaverse would be a place where people can meet, work, and play using virtual reality headsets, augmented reality goggles, smartphone apps, or other devices.

Zuckerberg is betting that the metaverse will be the next generation of the internet because he thinks it’s going to be a big part of the digital economy. He hopes people will start to see Meta as a “metaverse company” in the next few years, rather than a social media company.

For now, however, the metaverse exists only as an amorphous idea dubbed by a science fiction writer. It’s not yet clear if it will be the next iteration of human-computer interaction the way Zuckerberg sees it, or just another playground for techies and gamers.

This could be scaring off investors, who tend to prefer immediate, or at least quick, returns on investments.

“There is a lot of uncertainty about Meta’s investments in the metaverse and if or when they will have a positive impact on the company’s bottom line,” Insider Intelligence analyst Debra Aho Williamson told the AP.

“While we expect Meta to increase test ads and trading within its metaverse offerings this year, those efforts will be highly experimental and not likely to generate much revenue any time soon,” he added.

Along with its name and image change, Meta invested heavily in its Reality Labs segment, which includes its virtual reality headsets and augmented reality technology, during the quarter, accounting for much of the profit decline. The company also forecast revenue below analyst expectations for the current quarter.

Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook, took on its new name last fall to signal CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ambition to become what he called a “metaverse company.” Since then, the company has been shifting resources and hiring engineers, including from competitors like Apple and Google, who can help realize its vision.

From the outset, the metaverse proposal presented does not seem to have sufficiently convinced the sources of financing for this company. It will be a matter of time to see if the reception improves, as more progress is known.

