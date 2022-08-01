Meta relies on the programming languages ​​C++, Python, Hack and recently Rust

The Facebook parent company includes Rust in the ranks of the ​​officially recommended for internal, server-side use.

In a blog post, Meta presented the internally used programming languages ​​for server-side applications. The Facebook parent company officially endorses four languages: C++, , Hack and Rust. The latter language is a new addition this year, while the company has officially backed the use of the other three before.

The classification as a “Supported Language” means that Meta promises a good toolchain for internal development to write, debug, build and distribute software. Matching core libraries also exist and interoperability is guaranteed. Developers should be able to rely on these basics being maintained in the long term. The Facebook parent recommends using one of the four languages ​​for new projects. For others there should be good reasons.

C++ and Rust for performance

The programming languages ​​are used for different types of applications. C++ and Rust are primarily intended for performance-critical applications. The newcomer Rust is not a big surprise: Facebook had already joined the Rust Foundation in spring 2021 and mentioned in the associated blog post that the company had been using the programming language internally since 2016.

Overall, the programming language originally developed by Mozilla is enjoying growing popularity. The main motivation for using Rust is the increased security when accessing memory. Rust offers a strict ownership concept and, compared to C or C++, avoids typical errors that can lead to security gaps.

Rust is the language of choice for command line tools.

PHP offshoot Hack and Python

To create business logic with largely stateless applications, the group recommends the in-house programming language Hack, a PHP dialect that is available as an open source. Meta developed the language for the HipHop Virtual Machine (HHVM), which initially also worked with PHP, but has relied exclusively on hack since early 2019.

Since many data science and machine learning projects rely on Python, Meta recommends the programming language for these types of applications as well as for Instagram.

Java and Go only fringe groups

The selection of the four languages ​​is not surprising, although Hack probably owes its status primarily to the internal ecosystem. What is more striking about the selection is which languages ​​are missing. The company does not rely on any JVM language – neither on Java nor on the up-and-coming Kotlin or on Scala, which is relatively widespread in the Big Data environment. There is no functional language at all. The language Go, specially developed for cloud applications by the competitor Google, is not on the main list either.

However, in the blog post, Meta also has a kind of backlist of programming languages ​​that the company endorses for specific purposes. In addition to Java and Go, you will also find Erlang and Haskell there.

