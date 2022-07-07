Meta Quest Pro, this will be the VR glasses that want to compete with Apple Glass

- Advertisement -

the technology of augmented reality and virtual reality it is making its way fast. Although it is true that virtual environments such as the metaverse are not working as they should, these types of devices offer many more functions. We know that is working on its own es, and that even Google wants to surprise us with an AR/VR model.

Previous rumors pointed to the possibility that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, was working on several models of new virtual reality . Now, a new report confirms the existence of the Meta Quest Pro, which is surely the most vitaminized model.

What we know about the Meta Quest Pro virtual reality glasses

As reported by Bloomberg, it has been the developer Steve Moser who has found a reference in the iOS app and where we can confirm the name of these virtual reality glasses.

Also, these Meta Quest Pro glasses would have a great resemblance to the model that Apple is working on. For this, it will have a much higher processor than the one that the Meta Quest glasses will mount, in addition to eye tracking, a better storage option and higher image quality, along with external cameras to be able to use these glasses in virtual reality or augmented reality environments depending on of the user’s needs.

Regarding the operation, like the Apple Glass, will have an internal battery to be able to use these AR/VR glasses autonomously, so you can use this gadget without worrying about possible cables. The price of this product has even been revealed, which would be around $1,000.

A very high difference compared to Apple glasses, since rumors suggest that they will have a price of around 3,000 euros. Possibly the difference has to do with the lenses used, since the company with the bitten apple wants to bet on MicroLED technology, much more expensive than OLED solutions, but which in return offers better sharpness.

Though It also makes sense that Meta bets on selling this product even though it makes a loss for each sale with the aim of encouraging the use of a technology that has a long way to go. Now, the only thing we can do is wait until Meta officially presents its new augmented reality glasses.

But the idea of ​​being able to buy a pair of mixed reality glasses at a price of $1,000 sounds very interesting, as well as being a great competition for Apple Glass from the maker of the bitten apple.

