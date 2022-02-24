Meta presents its Artificial Intelligence systems to build the metaverse

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The founder and CEO of Meta, Facebook until a few months, has revealed his ambitious plans to develop a series of Artificial Intelligence projects. Mark Zuckerberg has explained, during a videoconference, his plans to apply these Artificial Intelligence technologies to the metaverse. The Facebook metaverse, Meta’s big bet for the coming years, is a virtual environment in which all Facebook applications will be found and where it will be possible to live a second life on the network.

The CEO of Meta has made a public demonstration of the operation of the Artificial Intelligence systems that will support the metaverse

Zuckerberg accompanied his speech with a live demonstration of the possibilities of Artificial Intelligence in the creation of virtual worlds. The founder of Facebook showed how he could create a basic virtual world in a few minutes, with an island, beaches and trees.

All this was done using Builder Bot, a tool guided by Artificial Intelligence used to design digital universes. Builder Bot was created as part of a larger Meta project to improve its Artificial Intelligence assistants.

Zuckerberg has taken advantage of his appearance to ensure that these Artificial Intelligence systems, which will be a substantial part of his metaverse project, will respect the privacy of users and they will have a “transparent and responsible” operation.

Facebook has been around for over a decade investing in the development of Artificial Intelligence systems. Yann LeCun, one of the most respected technicians in the world, is the head of the company’s Artificial Intelligence department.

This section announced last January that it had built a artificial Intelligence Supercomputer, according to them the most powerful in the world. If the plans go as expected, this computer will be ready for use in mid-2022.

At the same event, Zuckerberg announced that he was also working on the development of a universal translator. For the CEO of Meta, this will allow “communicating with anyone in any language, a superpower that we have always dreamed of.”

