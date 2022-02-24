Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

Meta presents its Artificial Intelligence systems to build the metaverse

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The founder and CEO of Meta, Facebook until a few months, has revealed his ambitious plans to develop a series of Artificial Intelligence projects. Mark Zuckerberg has explained, during a videoconference, his plans to apply these Artificial Intelligence technologies to the metaverse. The Facebook metaverse, Meta’s big bet for the coming years, is a virtual environment in which all Facebook applications will be found and where it will be possible to live a second life on the network.

The CEO of Meta has made a public demonstration of the operation of the Artificial Intelligence systems that will support the metaverse

Zuckerberg accompanied his speech with a live demonstration of the possibilities of Artificial Intelligence in the creation of virtual worlds. The founder of Facebook showed how he could create a basic virtual world in a few minutes, with an island, beaches and trees.

All this was done using Builder Bot, a tool guided by Artificial Intelligence used to design digital universes. Builder Bot was created as part of a larger Meta project to improve its Artificial Intelligence assistants.

Read:

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, the Chinese Bloodborne awakens the hype

Zuckerberg has taken advantage of his appearance to ensure that these Artificial Intelligence systems, which will be a substantial part of his metaverse project, will respect the privacy of users and they will have a “transparent and responsible” operation.

Facebook has been around for over a decade investing in the development of Artificial Intelligence systems. Yann LeCun, one of the most respected technicians in the world, is the head of the company’s Artificial Intelligence department.

This section announced last January that it had built a artificial Intelligence Supercomputer, according to them the most powerful in the world. If the plans go as expected, this computer will be ready for use in mid-2022.

At the same event, Zuckerberg announced that he was also working on the development of a universal translator. For the CEO of Meta, this will allow “communicating with anyone in any language, a superpower that we have always dreamed of.”

.

Read:

Monitor the temperature of your Samsung Galaxy and its RAM memory with the new Samsung applications

Previous articleElden Ring performance on PS5, Xbox Series SX and PC
Next articleWhatsApp for PC will also have reactions, and they will be perfect
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

WhatsApp for PC will also have reactions, and they will be perfect

The arrival of quick reactions to messages is one of the most anticipated improvements in the WhatsApp...
Apps

Meta presents its Artificial Intelligence systems to build the metaverse

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Gaming

Elden Ring performance on PS5, Xbox Series SX and PC

The first performance tests of Elden Ring have not yet been published, one of the most anticipated and...
Apple

Apple: assistance can replace Face ID, not all iPhone | Rumor

Cite internal sources considered reliable, macrumors.comspreading the news that the Apple Stores and authorized service network will soon...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.