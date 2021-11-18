Meta presented a robotic glove for virtual reality, later accused of plagiarism

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, recently presented a prototype of a haptic glove, an instrument to participate in interactive experiences in virtual reality environments.

After this announcement was made public, an American startup that has been working on this class of technologies since 2012, accused the plagiarism of one of its patented developments.

The prototype presented by Meta

Through its Reality Labs, a division dedicated to the development and invention of new technologies focused on human-computer interaction, Meta presented the initial model of a device that could see the light in its final form within 10 to 15 years. It is a haptic glove, which in the company of other accessories such as suits of a similar category, would allow a deeper interaction with virtual reality elements, increasing fine motor skills and providing a touch experience closer to physics, in terms of textures. , pressure and vibrations.

Previous developments have pursued this same purpose, but the high associated costs and the inconvenience that they end up being, depending on large parts that sometimes operate at high temperatures, have encountered as main obstacles.

The solution presented by Meta is based on its creation of the “The world’s first high-speed microfluidic processor, which is capable of controlling the flow of air that moves small and smooth actuators”, as described in their ad. These benefits are supported by the presence of a chip that tells the actuator valves when to move and how far to move.

Part of the long-term projected for the development of this initiative is based on manufacturing difficulties, which limit the possibilities of mass-producing these specimens. According to what has been reported by Meta, these models currently need to be individually made by qualified personnel and largely assembled by hand.

A startup responded by accusing plagiarism

One day after Meta’s announcement, its publication captured an important part of the press and amateur users. However, part of that attention opened space for a new controversy.

HaptX, considered one of the pioneering companies in the development of haptic technology, denounced through a release that the former company Facebook plagiarized technology protected by its own patents.

“The core components of this prototype, including the silicone-based microfluidic tactile feedback laminate and pneumatic control architecture, appear to be substantially identical to HaptX’s proprietary technology. We welcome the interest and competition in the field of microfluidic haptics; however, competition must be fair for the industry to prosper “, points out part of the letter signed by Jake Rubin, Founder and CEO of HaptX.

Both the accusing company and part of the press have requested statements from Meta about this, receiving only declines of response.