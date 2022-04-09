Meta plans to launch virtual currencies, tokens and lending services in its applications

Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, plans to introduce virtual currencies and tokens in its applications to reward creators and provide some financial services, according to the report. Financial Timeswhich cites sources familiar with the company’s strategy.

These sources explain that Meta Financial Technologies, the company’s financial arm, is considering launching a virtual currency for the metaverse, the virtual environment in which Mark Zuckerberg’s company works, where people will interact, work and play.

Employees have dubbed the coin Zuck Bucks and it looks like they won’t be based on technology blockchain. Rather it seems that Meta will introduce tokens within the applications that would be controlled by the company. These tokens could be used to reward the contributions of certain influencers on Instagram or reward people who make meaningful contributions in Facebook groups.

If the project finally goes ahead, Meta could have a new income channel and control over transactions in its applications and services. The company, according to FT sources, is also studying launching more traditional financial services, such as granting loans to SMEs at attractive interest rates.

The initiative is in its early stages. A spokesperson for Meta told Reuters that they had no information to share at this time and that the company remains focused on building the metaverse “and that includes what payments and financial services might look like.” This same agency also recalls that Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of the company, assured last month that Instagram will introduce Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) “in the short term”.

Earlier this year, Meta joined the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA), a group of companies led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s Block, which is committed to promoting open access to cryptocurrency technologies.

The new projects come after Facebook failed in its attempt to launch its cryptocurrency, Libra. Last January, three years after presenting its virtual currency to the world, the company said goodbye to the plan and got rid of its technology for 200 million dollars. The company is looking for ways to grow after announcing last February in its last presentation of results that it had suffered its first drop in daily active users in its 18-year history. The news caused its stock to drop 26.4% on February 3, with a market cap loss of $251 billion in one day, unprecedented in market history.)