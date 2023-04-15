5G News
Meta Open Source AI Project That Makes Animations From Doodles

Meta Open Source AI Project That Makes Animations From Doodles

AppleTech News
Meta Open Source AI Project That Makes Animations From Doodles
meta open source ai project that makes animations from doodles.jpeg
Meta has open-sourced an artificial intelligence project that allows anyone to bring their drawings to life — even if they are simple doodles or stickmen. The so-called Animated Drawings promises to help developers in their own experiences.

A AI research team released a first version of the project on the web in 2021, allowing users to upload a single character drawing with humanoid features or use demo figures. The use of your own drawing also comes with a form for Meta to use the scribble internally as a way to feed knowledge of the tool —which is not mandatory.

You will still need to resize the capture box to fit the drawing, and then the user will have a first animated version of the sketch. AND can choose from a variety of predefined animations in the dancing, funny, jumping and walking categories.

Meta’s tool uses object detection models, pose estimation models, and image processing-based segmentation methods to capture a digital version of a drawing. It then uses traditional computer graphics techniques to animate the image.

Within a few months of being live, users granted Meta permission to use over 1.6 million images for training purposes. Some people sent in images of company logos, anime characters, fish and stuffed animals, despite the tool stipulating that only human figures.

WhatsApp: Critical vulnerability allows code smuggling in video calls

Did you feel like testing? The tool can be accessed here!

