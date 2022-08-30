Meta now allows you to post NFTs on Instagram and Facebook

The Meta team updated their plans regarding NFTs on their social platforms.

While they have been experimenting with some NFT-related tests over the past few months, they are now going a step further by allowing users to post them to both their and accounts.

You can now post NFTs on Instagram and Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg announced in March that NFTs were about to hit Instagram. And from that date, Meta has not stopped in its plans to integrate NFTs into its social platforms. In a first stage, they started testing NFTs on Instagram with a small group of creators, and then extended the test to more users.

In June, the NTF plans also included Facebook, although the test was limited to only a few creators in the United States. Earlier this month, Meta announced the global rollout of NFTs on Instagram adding support to over 100 countries. And now they announce a new update to their plans to extend NFTs on Instagram and Facebook:

As we continue to roll out digital collectibles to Facebook and Instagram, we’re starting to give people the ability to post digital collectibles they own to both Facebook and Instagram.

Those who are interested in posting their NFTs just need to connect their digital wallets like Coinbase Wallet, Dapper Wallet, Rainbow, MetaMask, and Trust Wallet, among others.

Once they complete this step, users will now be able to post their NFTs to Instagram and Facebook. Although it has not given more details in this announcement, it is understood that the same guidelines that were published at the beginning of August are followed.

For example, they mentioned that they only include Ethereum, Polygon, and Flow; and that users will not have to pay any fees when posting or sharing their NFTs. They have not mentioned in which markets this new update is open. It may only be dedicated to US users in this first phase.