Meta, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and TomTom teamed up to compete with Google Maps

Four large companies, backed by the Linux Foundation, jointly unveiled a project to make map data sets freely available so they can be easily integrated into other online services.

This proposal comes to challenge Google, which currently dominates the online mapping sector, offering its services for sale to other companies or platforms and providing its user experience for free to the general public, while using location and navigation capabilities to improve its advertising and the performance of other associated services.

Overture Maps, the alternative that seeks to challenge Google’s leadership in the online maps sector

Meta, Microsoft, TomTom and Amazon Web Services presented their new project under the name of Overture Maps Foundation. This initiative seeks to make a complete database of maps openly available for use by anyone who needs them, as stated by the Linux Foundation in a statement.

“Mapping the physical environment and every community in the world, even as they grow and change, is a hugely complex challenge that no organization can handle,” said Linux Foundation executive director Jim Zemlin. “The industry needs to come together to do this for the benefit of all”he added.

After their presentation, from Overture Maps they indicated that their goal is to expand the membership to new members, to accelerate the progress of their goals. This business coalition expected to release its first mapping data sets in mid-2023.

“Immersive experiences, which understand and blend with their physical environment, are critical to the embedded Internet of the future”Maps at Meta engineering director Jan Erik Solem said in the statement. “By offering interoperable open map data, Overture provides the foundation for an open metaverse created by creators, developers, and businesses alike”he also commented.

The data that Overture Maps will offer will be the basis of applications for search, navigation, logistics, games, autonomous driving and more, according to the Linux Foundation. The information contained in the database will be open source, which means that developers are free not only to use them, but also to build on them, according to what they also highlighted from the entity.

What we will see next, in the first public version of Overture Maps, will include basic layers of information, such as roads, buildings, and administrative information. Later, as the project grows, the experience will be enriched with the addition of more places, routing and navigation tools, more 3D construction data.