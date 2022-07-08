HomeTech NewsMeta makes it unnecessary to use Facebook accounts in Virtual Reality headsets

Meta makes it unnecessary to use Facebook accounts in Virtual Reality headsets

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
Users of Oculus devices have not become amused by the obligation to use Facebook accounts in their Virtual Reality headsets, established in 2020, and fulfilling a promise made by the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, Last year, Meta Platforms is now introducing Meta Accounts and Meta Horizon Profiles for Virtual Reality.

The company states that Meta accounts are not social media profileswhere for now it will only allow you to log in to virtual reality devices and manage applications centrally.

From the company they also point out that in the future it will be possible to use these accounts to log in to other Meta deviceswhich suggests that they could become the Portal smart screen devices.

It will be next August when users can already create their Meta accounts, whether they are new to the company’s Virtual Reality devices or existing users who have merged their Oculus accounts with the Facebook account.

Those who still maintain independent Oculus accounts will be promised to continue using them until January 1 of the next year.

The most curious thing about Meta accounts is that users will have to provide a huge amount of personal data in a similar way as if they were creating a Facebook account, including data on the date of birth and payment methods to carry out the acquisition of the applications.

Meta accounts and social profiles Meta Horizon

After creating a Meta account, users must also create a Meta Horizon profile, which is a social profile.both for Virtual Reality and for other areas, being able to customize how they want to appear to others, adopting a follow-up system similar to the one used on Instagram.

They will also have different levels of privacy: Open to all, Friends and family, and Solo, and they will even be able to set their Meta Horizon profile to private, so that followers will be the only ones who can see who follows them and who they follow.

Minors between the ages of 13 and 17 will have their Meta Horizon profiles set to private by default.

They further note that:

Keep in mind that people who don’t follow you will still be able to see your profile picture, avatar, username, display name, number of followers, and the number of people you follow. People can also keep looking for your name or username and send you follow-up requests.

The company states that it will only be possible to create one Meta Horizon profile per Meta account.

In this way, the company goes deeper into the metaverse experiences to the detriment of the experiences of traditional social applications.

