Meta launches new options for customizing Reels on Instagram and Facebook

Meta (formerly Facebook) announced last Tuesday (2) the launch of new customization controls for displaying Reels on the Instagram social network. This novelty consists of the arrival of buttons that allow the user to indicate the relevance of the content presented, allowing quick access to the most relevant topics.
In addition to this feature, the developer also announced an improvement to how Reels are discovered in the Facebook app by updating the way they are displayed in the Watch section. “When watching videos on Facebook, you will now be able to easily navigate between Reels and long videos”, highlights Meta.
The company’s statement reveals the implementation of two new functions:
- Show more, show less: now, you can enter the types of Reels you’ll or less, just click on the three-dot menu at the bottom of the video player and select ‘Show More’ or ‘Show Less’. You’ll also start to see this option below Reels, as well as on videos in your Watch Feed. Selecting ‘Show More’ on a Reels will temporarily increase the ranking of the Reels and similar ones. While selecting ‘Show Less’ temporarily decreases the rating;
- Context tags: we’re rolling out new markers in the Reels video player to explain why you’re watching a certain short video – for example, why one of your friends liked that video.
Did you like these new controls announced by Meta? Tell us, comment