Meta launches new options for customizing Reels on Instagram and Facebook

Meta (formerly Facebook) announced last Tuesday (2) the launch of new customization controls for displaying Reels on the Instagram social network. This novelty consists of the arrival of buttons that allow the user to indicate the relevance of the content presented, allowing quick access to the most relevant topics.

In addition to this feature, the developer also announced an improvement to how Reels are discovered in the Facebook app by updating the way they are displayed in the Watch section. “When watching videos on Facebook, you will now be able to easily navigate between Reels and long videos”, highlights Meta.