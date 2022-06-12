Meta launches Horizon Home, to meet friends in the metaverse

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Meta already has Horizon Worlds, its virtual social universe, in which users can play together, watch movies… but entering this space is still not easy, nor does it allow you to do things as basic as… meeting up with friends.

Meta Horizon Home can be used with Quest 2 Virtual Reality glasses

However, this is what Horizon Home is already going to allow, the new functionality that Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Meta / Facebook, has presented, and that is already a reality. He arrives after having announced it months ago and as a new update to the Quest 2 Virtual Reality glasses.

With Horizon Home users will be able to come to your virtual home to visit you. You will not have to stay in a space where an activity takes place, but you will be able to go to the place you have chosen as your virtual home. It is the place where you put on your Virtual Reality headset and Meta has many to choose from, from a train station, to a space station, to mountains at sunset in Japan.

You can even upload your own layouts and environments to make these your home in Horizon Home. In fact, Meta plans to establish agreements with third-party applications to create virtual environments – for example, let’s imagine, the Simpsons’ living room with its mythical sofa – and to allow users to develop their own.

During the presentation, Mark Zuckerberg showed images and a video of the visit that the climber Alex Hannold made to him in his virtual space, where they saw a 360-degree video in the Dolomites.

One of the questions raised during the presentation is how Meta will protect the intimacy and privacy of users who enter Horizon Home, given that this is the main problem that all virtual environments are facing, and that it has already led to situations of harassment or intimidation in spaces like Second Life or Roblox in the past.

According to Meta, meetup organizers can remove guests from Meta Horizon Home and Party. In addition, any user can report another if he considers her behavior to be inappropriate.