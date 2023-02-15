5G News
Meta launches community chat feature for Facebook and Messenger in Brazil

Abraham
Meta launches community chat feature for Facebook and Messenger in Brazil
the apps Facebook It is messenger are officially receiving the resource ‘Community chat‘ in Europe. The measure was announced by Goal and has a similar operation to what already occurs in the Whatsappwhich arrived here during the month of January.

In general, it supports both text and audio and video interactions. Furthermore, the chat does not rely on engagement, as community administrators can start chatting about different topics and instantly request responses from other users.

The Community Chats feature allows audio channels to be built for a maximum of 30 members. That is, it is something very similar to what happens on the social network clubhouseas well as in twitter, through Spaces. Then, it is possible to interact live and even reply to comments.

According to Meta, this new mechanism aims to transfer the concept of Facebook Group posts to something more direct, in addition to providing real-time interactions. In fact, the developers promise to make navigation easier, centralizing everything in a single chat.


Community administrators, in turn, will have tools at their disposal to remove unwanted messages or silence, suspend or block people. Finally, they can set rules to automatically suspend people who don’t comply.

