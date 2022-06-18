Meta launches a virtual boutique to dress your avatar in the Metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg announced that he will launch an Avatar Store, which will allow users to purchase digital clothing for the metaverse.

While they haven’t shared too much information about their dynamic yet, Meta has mentioned a few details that we can expect to be available at launch.

You can buy virtual clothes for your 3D avatar in the Meta store

Meta has a new proposal for your avatar to have a distinctive touch in the Metaverse: dress them up in designer clothes. And for this, next week they will launch a virtual store where you can find virtual clothing from different brands and designers for your avatar:

We’re launching our Avatars Store on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger so you can shop for digital clothing to style your avatar. Digital products will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy

For example, Zuckerberg has mentioned that there will be clothing from Prada, Balenciaga and Thom Browne at the store’s launch, but more designers will be added in the future. Outfits that you can use your avatars on Instagram, Facebook and Messenger, since it is compatible with all Meta services and platforms.

And of course, just like in the real world, dressing up in designer clothes will cost money, even if it’s just a simple 3D avatar. On the other hand, a detail to keep in mind is that this new Meta initiative does not cancel the current dynamic, which allows free clothing for 3D avatars.

They have not mentioned too many details about its dynamics or clothing cost, so we will have to wait until its launch to learn more about Meta’s strategy. As mentioned in TC, this virtual store will open next week only in some countries, such as Mexico, Canada, Thailand and the United States.