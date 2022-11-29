Meta is fined nearly $300 million for leaking user data

Meta was fined $276 million by the Irish Data Protection Commission for a leak of Facebook user data in April 2021. At the time, information from more than 533 million people was exposed by the US company, if investigated by the DPC agency. As pointed out by the report released by Insider, the exposure of the data was posted on a hacker forum on deep web including sensitive data such as full names, phone numbers, locations and dates of birth of users of the social network in the period between 2018 and 2019, the interval in which the information was collected by cybercriminals.

In response to what happened, Meta informed the authorities that the unauthorized access was due to a vulnerability in the company’s servers🇧🇷 bug fixed in 2019🇧🇷 This is the third time the company has been punished by the DPC this year alone, with the penultimate fine reaching the equivalent of $18 million for “poor record keeping” in 2018. - Advertisement - In summary, most of the leaked information was obtained using the ‘data scraping’ methodology (scraping, in English), technique in which a program extracts information from websites and applications. This action goes against the Facebook and Instagram Terms of Use, a document that disallows the collection of this information.

In September, the European regulatory body imposed a fine of US$402 million on Meta after completing a lengthy investigation into how Instagram handles teenagers’ data in the app. Other entities are investigating similar cases, but for now we do not know the status of these investigations. “We have made changes to our systems during the time in question, including removing the ability to scrape our resources in this way using phone numbers. Unauthorized data scraping is unacceptable and contrary to our rules, and we will continue to work with our peers on this industry challenge. We are carefully reviewing this decision,” said Meta.

