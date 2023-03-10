5G News
Meta is developing a new competitor to Twitter

Published on

By Abraham
Meta is developing a new competitor to Twitter
Meta has been working on a new platform that is being developed with the mission to compete with Twitter. The news was revealed this week and the future social network is known internally by the codename P92.

According to those who have had access to the product, it will carry Instagram branding and allow users to register or log in using their photo network credentials.

Filling in the profile will be done automatically, since Instagram already has all the necessary data to create a new account.

An important detail is that P92 will be a decentralized network and this means that users can set up their own servers and define their own content moderation rules.

Image/reproduction: colectivoTC.
A source said the app would also allow users to broadcast posts to other servers, but it was not yet clear whether it would be possible to follow each other.

Meta wants this application to still allow the posting of links, images, videos, and there is also a plan to allow the sending of private messages between users.

Commenting on the matter, Meta confirmed the development of the new network:

We are exploring an autonomous decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there is an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates on their interests.

There is still no date for launching the platform, but it is certain that the P92 must face a series of other competitors that were developed to replace Twitter.

