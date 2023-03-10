Meta is developing a new competitor to Twitter

Meta has been working on a new platform that is being developed with the mission to compete with Twitter. The news was revealed this week and the future social network is known internally by the codename P92.

According to those who have had access to the product, it will carry Instagram branding and allow users to register or log in using their photo network credentials.

Filling in the profile will be done automatically, since Instagram already has all the necessary data to create a new account.

An important detail is that P92 will be a decentralized network and this means that users can set up their own servers and define their own content moderation rules.