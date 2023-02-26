Meta invites anyone to use their artificial intelligence to do research, how to access

The company’s AI will be focused on research and will not have a commercial license.

Goal confirmed the plans you have with your artificial intelligence and assured that it will be a support tool for developers interested in their research and innovation projects.

“The company is committed to this open research model and we will make our new model available to the AI ​​research community,” he said. mark zuckerberg in a post on Facebook and Instagram.

The name of this tool is Large Language Model Meta AI (LLaMA) and it works as a language model similar to GPT, the one created by OpenIA and the one behind the operation of ChatGPT, for the creation of texts and responses, working from machine learning and a database.

Meta AI Features

What the company is looking for with this technology is not related to a consumer product, but to the systems behind them. That’s why Calls It is a type of deep learning algorithm that can recognize, summarize, translate, predict, and generate text.

In this case Goalhas already tested its artificial intelligence and has “shown great promise in generating text, having conversations, summarizing written material, and more complicated tasks such as solving mathematical theorems or predicting protein structures.”

Therefore, it will be the brain behind the scientific research that is created with it, expanding access to this type of technology, which until now required an extremely powerful computing infrastructure to train and execute its functions.

while with Calls, Goal ensures that you have a smaller basic model, which is much easier to train because it requires less computing power to run the experiments, find approaches, and validate work.

By opening the doors to researchers, the company hopes that its artificial intelligence can demonstrate the versatility with which it is designed, since by being less demanding it can receive more information, adapt to more use cases and not be limited to specific tasks, such as it has happened to GPT.

For now, this artificial intelligence will be licensed for non-commercial use and is for scientific purposes only, so access to it is evaluated on a case-by-case basis for academic researchers, government, civil society, and academic organizations.

Facebook studies having AI

According to the vice president of the application, Tom Alison, Goal has at its disposal a research group that is clearly dedicated to carrying out high-value studies on the technology behind the artificial intelligence and that “they have been developing models such as ChatGPT and research has even been conducted that goes further. We’ve posted what they’ve been up to on our blog, so we’re actively doing research. We will be developing our own models as part of our journey,” he stated.

The manager also assured that the main objective of Goal It is not integrating a new service for users without first thinking about how the new technology can serve people easily.

Although Alison pointed out that the development of the artificial intelligence on the platform of Goal It would not be given until the next year, he did affirm that there are already some specific uses for this technology, although it is mainly focused on content moderation within these applications.

“The first area where we integrated the artificial intelligence it is in integrity. We use a lot of this technology to detect harmful content to remove it from the platform before anyone sees it,” said the vice president of the social network.