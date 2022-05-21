Meta freezes the hiring of new employees

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram… is freezing the hiring of new members of its templates for certain products, including Messenger Kids, the sister messaging application of Facebook Messenger and aimed at children, equipped with reinforced tools of security.

Part of this cutback in hiring can be seen as an evolution of the process that Meta experienced at the beginning of the pandemic, when they had to reinforce templates in various sections to be able to compete with Zoom, a videoconferencing platform that hatched just over two years ago. . As the period of intense competition has cooled, so has the hiring boom at the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg.

Through an internal email, Mark Zuckerberg has communicated to his employees that this is not a job cut that was planned rather, it is due to a change in expectations related to the evolution experienced by the sector.

Over the last few weeks some team managers within Meta have received specific instructions that they could not hire new engineers nor receive internal transfers from other departments. Some experts point out that this situation indicates that there are specific products that are not obtaining the expected income or that they no longer have the strategic importance for Meta to continue investing in them.

Some of the most affected departments are those that deal with sections such as Messenger Kids, Facebook Dating, Facebook Gaming or teams related to commercial activities. Meanwhile, Meta’s shares have slumped as much as 43% in the last year.

Change there are other departments in which hiring of new professionals is taking place, specifically those of Machine learning and artificial intelligencewhich seem to be areas that are being given greater priority and importance.

Where they are benefiting from the hiring of new staff is at Reality Labs, the nucleus in charge of producing the software and hardware for the Metaverse with which Zuckerberg intends to bring Facebook users into an immersive virtual reality environment.

Facebook is not the only social network that has paralyzed hiring. This week, Twitter announced a similar move after firing two of its top managers: any selection process – even if an offer had been made to the future worker – was frozen.

