Meta, forced to sell Giphy

The company that owns FacebookInstagram and WhatsApp, among other social platforms, Meta, has been forced by the UK’s anti-trust regulator to sell the company Giphy, the world’s largest GIF file search engine and library.

Facebook bought Giphy in May 2020

Giphy was acquired by Facebook in May 2020 (at that time, the company still had the same name as the social network) and both its template and its GIF file were integrated into Instagram. However, since many other apps and social platforms used Giphy GIFs, there were misgivings from the beginning that Facebook (Meta) would restrict their use beyond its apps.

In fact, already at the end of 2021 the need for Facebook to have to sell Giphy was contemplated, a decision that was appealed by the company before the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the United Kingdom.

However, the organism – which He already imposed a fine of 50,000 pounds on Meta for not responding to his request – has now ruled on his “final decision” and points out that Meta has to sell the company. According to the CMA, the acquisition of Giphy by Facebook “may cause damage to users of social networks in the United Kingdom and also to advertisers.”

In fact, the institution considers that Giphy’s advertising services could even compete with those of Meta. But both could limit free competition from other companies in the UK market, where they are currently taking over half the online advertising market share.

On this occasion, Meta seems to have accepted the request of the CMA. According to a company spokesperson, “Meta is disappointed by the decision, but she will accept her final decision and work with the CMA to complete the sale of Giphy.”

And it is that the new buyer of Giphy must be approved by the CMA. Meta has also publicly thanked Giphy and its employees for all their support during these months of uncertainty for their business and has wished them luck for the future.