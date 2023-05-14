Meta fixes Facebook bug that sent friend requests to all visited profiles

On Friday (12), Facebook users came across a bug that caused friend requests to be sent to all the profiles they visited, which generated a wave of complaints. In a press release, a Meta spokesperson apologized for the inconvenience and confirmed that the problem was properly fixed. “We fixed a bug related to a recent app update that caused some friend requests to be sent in error,” the representative said.

The error was quickly discovered by people visiting the profiles of other users who were not on their friends list. Several reports include video demonstrations of the app sending a friend request “automatically”. Users recognize the bug as a serious breach of privacy. - Advertisement - While it was possible to cancel the friend request, in many cases the bug could go unnoticed. Additionally, friend request notifications may have been sent and viewed by senders before they were unsubscribed. Face recognition: London wants to monitor delinquent migrants via smartwatch

So facebook now automatically sends friend request when you see someone’s profile…. We did the test with random people and if you check your friend request they appear there… #Facebook pic.twitter.com/vN7r8T1uw8 — 🃏MONTSE (Taylor’s Version) (@beachybones) May 12, 2023

umm… you might want to avoid clicking on user profiles on Facebook for a bit. it’s auto-sending friend requests. pic.twitter.com/ettkXhvXV1 — Oliver Cragg (@olliecapa26) May 12, 2023

“Facebook is actually adding strangers when you click on their profile,” said one Twitter user. “Facebook will introduce you to its stalkers today,” joked another user. The root cause of the bug has not been disclosed, and so far, there is no clarification on the dimensions of the problem, but reports on social networks indicate that the “automatic” friend request occurred in the application for Android and iOS.

Facebook pages are used for scams

Facebook pages are often a means of communication between customers and businesses, but recently, an expert discovered that this feature was being used by hackers to spread links with malicious content – including phishing content and malware – by breaking into accounts of famous profiles, such as Indian singer and actress Miss Pooja. In some cases, the fake pages were able to buy ads on Facebook and distribute the malicious links without being detected by the platform. Even with the name change and verification, the content was not blocked or removed by the social network before a public complaint from social media consultant Matt Navarra.

