Meta faces the challenge of developing a universal voice translation AI

Artificial Intelligence is managing to break down language barriers when it comes to enabling people to talk to each other regardless of the language or languages ​​in which they speak.

But even so, they are still far from being perfect, having a long way to go to continue advancing and allow them to be practical in the day-to-day life of individuals and companies.



Meta Platforms, the parent company behind services such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, understand that what is currently available does not cover a part of the existing languages, mostly covering the most common languages ​​such as Spanish or English, but leaving aside those Less used languages ​​and with specific particularities due to the lack of a standardized writing system or the body of the written text has not been easily accessible for system training.

For this reason, they have proposed to create a powerful universal voice translation system through the use of Artificial Intelligence, a technological challenge that can open up many possibilities both at a general level and within its ecosystem of services.

This has been the prominent announcement at its event held virtually today on the benefits that Artificial Intelligence will bring to the company’s metaverse plans.

If achieved, it would open many doors in global communication

At the moment they have not shared a specific roadmap or schedule, although they have hinted that the new Artificial Intelligence system can be taken both in their future Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality experiences as well as in current company services. .

Regarding their current approach, Meta Platforms considers it necessary to implement new machine learning techniques based on two specific approaches.

The first approach will be called No Language Left Behind and will try to develop AI models that need fewer examples to carry out training, and the second, called Universal Speech Translator, aims to create systems that enable real-time translations directly on speech. , without the need to rely on the intermediary factor of written translations.

If the goal was achieved, it would open many doors in communication between people and fulfill the old human dream of being able to talk to anyone, anywhere in the world. We will have to be expectant to know if they are getting it.

All the details can be found in this blog post.