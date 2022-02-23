Meta (Facebook) leaves the Top 10 most valuable companies in the world

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Meta, the parent company of the social networks Facebook and Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus, is no longer among the 10 most valuable companies in the world after have lost no less than 40% of its value only so far in 2022.

It is the first time in the history of Facebook that it has lost users.

The reason for this collapse of its value on the Stock Market has to do with the last accountability, the one corresponding to the last quarter of 2021, and which led to a general disarray of investors at the news that, for the first time in its history, Facebook was losing users. This loss of value is added to the one that is already suffering since the beginning of this year.

This circumstance is added, according to Zuckerberg himself, to intense competition from other platforms, such as TikTok, with strong growth. In addition, Meta cites the change in iOS policies imposed by Apple that prevent apps from tracking users if they have not previously authorized it, which affects advertising revenue, which is the main source of income for Facebook. and Instagram.

This situation has led to Meta’s revenue forecasts for the first quarter of 2022 being in a range between 27,000 and 29,000 million dollars, although investor forecasts comfortably exceeded 30,000 million. One more reason why the stock price has plummeted.

Finally, Zuckerberg’s commitment to the metaverse and virtual reality it has not exactly aroused the enthusiasm of investors but rather skepticism. Given this decline in the market value of Meta, the parent company of Facebook is no longer among the ten most valuable companies in the market, whose current classification according to Bloomberg is as follows:

The 10 most valuable companies in the world in February 2022

Apple: $2.8 trillion Microsoft: 2.2 billion dollars Aramco: 2 billion dollars Alphabet: $1.8 trillion Amazon: $1.6 billion Tesla: $905.7 billion Berkshire Hathaway: $700.6 billion NVIDIA: $613 billion TSMC: $600.3 billion Tencent: $589,800

