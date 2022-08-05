Meta Extends Global Rollout of NFTs on Instagram

The irruption of the NFT in the digital world generated special interest in Meta, a company that announced the integration of this technology in its social networks.

After a period of reduced deployment trials in Facebook and it will be this last platform that will take the great leap of expanding its support for NFT throughout more than 100 countries, thanks to its integration with Coinbase and Dapper.

Instagram its support for NFT to more countries

Expanding the reach of a limited pilot to an exclusive number of content creators, Instagram ad the international expansion of its support for NFT to 100 countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas.

To post a digital collectible on Instagram, all you need to do is link an account to a digital wallet, including third-party services such as Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, and Dapper Wallet. Blockchains supported at this time include Ethereum, Polygon and Flow and there are no fees for posting or sharing a digital collectible on this social network.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, joined this novelty of the platform he presides over, sharing in this way a photograph of him as a child, in his role as a baseball player. “In honor of expanding digital collectible NFTs to 100 more countries on Instagram and launching new integrations with Coinbase and Dapper, I’m sharing my soon to be NFT minor league baseball card”Zuckerberg commented in his publication.

The integration of this feature responds to the success with which they evaluated their first phase of deployment. On this, it is worth remembering that the product manager of Meta, Navdeep Singh, previously commented that tests were also being carried out on Facebook, since his objective was to allow cross-platform publication of articles on NFT.

An NFT is a blockchain token that acts as a title to an item, including digital goods. With its rise to fame in 2021, the NFT market generated some $25 billion worth of trading volume. So far in 2022, the market has yielded more than $20 billion in sales, according to reports.