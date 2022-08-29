Meta explains how accounts will work in the Metaverse

- Advertisement -

To access the of Meta (parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Oculus) the first step would be register an account to identify the user in this virtual immersion platform.

Meta allows you to integrate your Facebook and Instagram social network profiles into your metaverse

Officially, Meta has presented the way to identify yourself in these , as well as what it calls Meta Horizon Profilesidentifiers that users can use without having a Facebook account but that, if they so wish, they can also use to access their Facebook and Instagram accounts once they have registered in the virtual reality system, the metaverse of Meta.

Users of both new and old devices that can be used to access and enjoy this virtual reality environment must access the Facebook metaverse through your Meta accounts and it will depend on the will of each one if they connect all the accounts of the social networks (Facebook, Instagram and virtual environment of the Metaverse) or if they prefer to keep them isolated respectively. All of these options can be managed through the Meta Account Center.

In the case of Oculus users will be able to continue signing in with their current accounts until January 1, 2023date in which they will have to activate a new Meta account in which the records of all their previous purchases and downloads will remain.

Once activated, the new Meta Horizon Profile account will replace the Oculus Virtual Immersion Platform account. This will mean that, by integrating into the Meta universe of social platforms, “friends” will remain but will be considered “followers”, due to the Instagram inspiration of Horizon World, the platform that serves as the basis for this metaverse.

From Meta, despite the possibility that they remain separate, users are encouraged to integrate and connect their accounts on the company’s different platforms in order to benefit from better experiences by being able to share messages or find contacts more easily.

In any case, Meta, concerned about privacy protection, will allow users to define the level of access they offer to other users through three options:

-Open to all

-Friends and family (enabled by default)

-Only

In addition, users will be able to choose the option of making their profile private, so that only when they accept the requests of the followers will they be able to follow them. In the case of minors between 13 and 17 years of age, their accounts will be private by default.