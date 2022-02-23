MobileAndroidTech News

Meta expands Facebook Reels globally

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Meta, the parent company of platforms like Facebook and Instagram, has just announced the global rollout of Facebook Reels, its rival to TikTok, now reaching more than 150 countries through the Facebook mobile app for Android and iOS platforms.

The launch has been coupled with the launch of new tools, both creative and discovery, and also with new monetization options for creators based on new advertising options.

There is no doubt that TikTok is hot on the heels of Meta and it is not a plan to stand still, and more so, as pointed out by the same platform, when half of the time users spend on Facebook is consuming video content.

Meta notes that he has these intentions with his announcement today:

We’re focused on making Reels the best way for creators to get discovered, connect with their audience, and earn money. We also want to make it fun and easy for people to find and share relevant and entertaining content.

More tools and new advertising options

Regarding the new creative tools for Facebook Reels, where part of which will be arriving over the next few weeks, Remix: to create a reel using your own video, with the video, in whole or in part, of another user shared publicly; possibility of having reels up to 60 seconds long, Save as Draft; and new video cropping tool.

Among the new reel discovery tools is Reels in Stories: to “share public reels in Stories on Facebook”, Reels in Watch: to watch Reels videos in the Watch tab, although tools for creating Reels for Watch are coming soon; new Reels tag for the top of the wall; and in selected countries, suggested Reels from users’ own walls.

Meta further seeks to offer new tools to facilitate the cross posting of Reels on Facebook and Instagram.

In the section on monetization through advertising options, precisely two types arrive: ads “as a semi-transparent overlay at the bottom of a Facebook reel” and static sticky ads “that a creator can place anywhere within their reel”.

Currently these options will be available to creators associated with the in-stream ads program in the US, Canada and Mexicoeven though…

Starting in mid-March, these tests will expand to creators in nearly all countries where in-stream ads are available.

In addition to the ads, the creators they will also be able to monetize their work thanks to the support of their most direct followers:

We’ll also start testing Stars on Facebook Reels in the coming weeks, so people can buy and send Stars while watching videos to support creators.

All details are available in the official announcement.

Previous articleApple releases beta 4 of iOS, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3, watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Meta expands Facebook Reels globally

Meta, the parent company of platforms like Facebook and Instagram, has just announced the global rollout of Facebook...
Apple

Apple releases beta 4 of iOS, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3, watchOS 8.5 and tvOS 15.4

Apple has released the fourth to developers beta of iOS and iPadOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3, watchOS 8.5...
Apple

Apple VR/AR headsets reach the next stage: Engineering Validation

headphone tests Apple VR/AR finally reach the next stage of engineering validation (EVT)after having passed the prototype stage. Apple...
Apps

How to change username on snapchat

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.