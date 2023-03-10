Meta detects weakness in Twitter and works on a new social network that will be its competition

- Advertisement -

For quite some time the universe of social s has been quite well defined, but from time to time new ones appear that cause the foundations to be removed. An example was the arrival of TikTok in its day. Twitter is one of the options that are seen as the most solid, but since the purchase by Elon Musk, there are doubts about its future and there are many users who look the other way. And Meta seems aware of this and wants to seize the moment. So much so, that it has become known that the company, which among others owns Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp itself, is working on launching a new social network because it believes that there is a gap right now that is not being filled with options such as Mastodon. She is surprised that she sees space in a market that is supposed to be saturated, but the truth is that Twitter is reeling, and it is time to see if it can be made to fall, even if it is not by KO. Meta itself confirms that it is exploring this possibility In a statement, Meta has indicated that it is true that it is exploring the possibility of “creating a new independent decentralized social network.” In it, text updates will be shared, both from creators and public figures. They don’t name it, but if it doesn’t sound like Twitter… little, very little, it’s missing. The fact is that we are talking about a statement that makes things very clear that the idea is in place… it remains to be seen if it is finally carried out. The development, which already has a code name (P92), is in full swing to explore what can be done with it and if it fits with what is needed to fill that gap that Twitter seems to be leaving. The interesting thing is that since it is a decentralized work, independent conditions of use could be established on the servers, as well as being able to interact with the rest of the services that Meta itself has (and, even, with the rest of those that exist in the market ). This, by the way, would come in handy for Mark Zuckerberg’s company, which would offer the European Union something with which to avoid being fined for how closed the rest of its services are. From the looks of it, Instagram credentials could be used for the new social network, something that many may not like. Obviously, this remains to be seen. The one in charge of competing with Twitter… Some might think that it would be Zuckerberg himself who would take charge of the project, but this will not be the case. The chosen one is Adam Mosseri, who is the head of Instagram and who has a very important activity in social networks. Therefore, we are talking about a person who knows exactly how the market segment is doing and, consequently, Elon Musk should be quite concerned about this decision by Meta. There are no dates for a possible launch, but if the company has decided to make a statement announcing that it is working on a new social network, it means that things are ahead of schedule and, unless something very serious happens, the idea of his pitch is firm. Will he be able to with Twitter? >