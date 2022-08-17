Meta debuts 6 features for Reels on Instagram and Facebook

Reels from and . (photo: Goal)

Goal continues to work so that its users have all the possible options to play with all the available functions.

And it is that reels has found massive adoption among users, some of which continue to find ways to take more and more advantage of the audiovisual format of the social networks More popular. And with that in mind, Meta now offers new to users to improve Reels

The new tools that Meta launches in the Reels

Users definitely need new features in their Applications favourites. Otherwise they will die from staying in one place for a long time without upgrades. Fortunately, the most popular platforms have been able to adapt more or less to the improvements that are being talked about.

Today is a special day for Meta, as users will now have up to six new features to enjoy Reels, as indicated in a ad on the Meta page itself.

The first refers to use of stickers, especially the ones that are trending in Instagram. And yes, TechSmart refers to the option of ‘Your turn’, a feature where you can reply to a Story with a photo similar to the one the creator asked to be posted on your profile as a reply.

debuts-6-features-for-Reels-on-Instagram-and-Facebook.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Your Turn makes other users reply to a topic in their stories. (capture: Xataka Mobile) debuts-6-features-for-Reels-on-Instagram-and-Facebook.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Another one that will be useful for content creators with the new metrics finally landing in Stories. These will measure the reach and impact of these to see what content is successful.

Another way to measure the success not only of Reel, but also of the creator, are the new stars. These are similar to various elements of TikTokwhere users give advice to their favorite creators.

The great novelties that Meta brings do not stop there, and it is that users will be able to use other people’s Reels thanks to the function Remix. This will help create more creative content and provide answers and challenges so you can listen to a different version or see the original.

Now remixes can be recorded with both cameras

If a Reel is uploaded to Instagram, it can also go to Facebook

Meta wants to harness the full power of Reels wherever it spreads. And she proves that she will soon have the chance create a unique Reel that can be shared on Facebook and Instagram.

This will help avoid posting the same content at different times, but there’s another feature that can save you time. And they are the Memories from Facebook and Archived Instagram Stories, which can be used to automatically generate a new unique Reel.

Reels on Instagram. (photo: WWWhat’s New)

This is how you can react to Stories with an Instagram avatar

If you don’t have an avatar, you can enter this note for a detailed guide. After you have it ready, all you have to do is, when the user sees a story they want to reply to, click the bottom textbar, as if you were going to leave a comment for that person.

You will go to the post a comment screen to reply to the story. At the top you will see the reactions and some tabs at the top. What you have to do is click on the tab Avatar that will appear next to the Emojis.

React to a Story with an Avatar. (photo: Instagram/Jose Arana)

You will see emojis that react the same but take the form of the created avatar, so they are more personalized reactions. Here, now you just have to Click on the avatar with which you want to react.

When the user reacts, animations will be seen in the Story as an indication that a response has been submitted.

It will be appreciated that this animation is created with the avatar and emoji selected. The reaction will now appear in chat with that account as a Story, like the rest of the reactions.