Meta cuts off access to news in response to new Canadian law

Goalthe information technology giant, has caused a stir by announcing an extreme measure in response to recent legislation in Canada. The law in question, known as Online News Act or Bill C-18forces tech companies to pay local media outlets for the content they use.

Meta in Canada: a future without news

Under this new regulation, Meta has chosen to interrupt access to the news on their platforms Facebook and Instagram in Canada. The company is in the midst of a series of product tests to “finalize news availability in Canada” following Parliament’s decision.

This drastic action is aimed at complying with the new provisions of the law, although it has generated considerable controversy.

The shadow of the Australian experience

This is not the first time that Meta has adopted measures of this nature. In 2022, the company blocked news content on Facebook in Australia in response to a similar law. However, after a week, he struck a deal with the Australian government, amending the law to give tech companies two months to negotiate with the media.

These situations highlight the existing tension between the technological giants and the governments that seek to regulate their influence.

A glimpse of the future: California

Meanwhile in California, progress is being made on a bill that would impose similar requirements on digital platforms. If approved, Meta has announced that it will follow the same strategy as in Canada and Australia, removing news from Facebook and Instagram.

The fight for equity in the distribution of income generated by digital content is far from over. These types of situations reveal the complex relationship between governments, technology companies and the media. Ultimately, the decisions that are made will have a direct impact on how and from whom we get our news.

