Meta could remove news from Facebook if the US Congress passes a media law

It seems that the Meta company is about to enter into a new conflict with the United States government, and all due to a proposal promoted by the Congress of that country that would have the objective of facilitating news organizations and agencies Negotiate with companies like Google and Facebook for the publication of their news.

In this sense, the legislators would be contemplating the possibility of annexing their proposal to which they have called Law of Competition and Preservation of Journalism to an annual defense bill, which if passed would greatly help the local news industry in financial distress.

In this regard, Andy Stone, a spokesman for Meta, said in a tweet that if this law is approved, the company may possibly remove the news from its Facebook platform before having to “forcefully participate in a negotiation process coerced by the US government. ., which seems to unfairly disregard the value that this social network places on the news media in terms of traffic and subscriptions.”

In addition, Stone indicated that the bill seems Skip the benefits that publishers and broadcasters get who upload content on the platform.

For its part, the trade group representing newspaper publishers, News Media Alliancehopes that Congress manages to include the proposal in the defense bill.

In this regard, the organization declares the following:

Local newspapers can’t afford to put up with several more years of Big Tech use and abuse, and the time to take action is getting shorter. If Congress doesn’t act soon, we risk allowing social media to become America’s de facto local newspaper.

Meanwhile, on the side of the detractors, the American Civil Liberties Union, Public Knowledge and the Association of the Information and Communications Industry, asked Congress not to start the approval of the local news bill, alleging that this «would create an ill-advised antitrust exemption for publishers and broadcasters».

They also stated that the project has flaws by not having the funds obtained from these negotiations between the news networks and the companies be used to pay the journalists.

It is worth mentioning that a similar law was passed in Australia last year after a brief shutdown of Facebook news channels occurred, which so far appears to have been yielding good results, according to a report. prepared by the government of that country.