Meta confirms that Messenger will again be incorporated into the Facebook application

This change in user experience displeased the community, but the company maintained the strategy until this week when it announced the return of Messenger to Facebook. The empty space left by the application must be occupied by WhatsApp, which also belongs to Meta, acting as a separate platform.

A few years ago, Meta unlinked the Messenger messenger from the Facebook social network in order to encourage the use of the platform by users who do not want to use the social network. The change required the installation of the application to be able to send or receive messages from friends, while Facebook was only for browsing.

Although the novelty has been confirmed, for now there is still no information about the possibility that the independent version of Messenger will be completely closed and only the integration with Facebook will be maintained, however it is expected that the developer will adopt the same format used previously when both platforms acted together.

The novelty includes only mobile devices, since the inclusion was not carried out on PCs and users can access Messenger directly from the browser or download it from the Microsoft Store, on Windows.

“Today, over 140 billion messages are sent across our apps daily. On Instagram, people already share Reels nearly 1 billion times a day through DMs, and on Facebook we see private sharing of Reels growing strongly as well. ability for people to access their Messenger inbox within the Facebook app and you’ll see us expand that test soon,” said Meta.