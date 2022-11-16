Meta closes Facebook Portal and will not create a smartwatch either

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The cuts in Meta, after the bad economic results presented in the last quarter, not only affect the company’s workforce. After Mark Zuckerberg announced the dismissal of a total of 13% of the firm’s workers, we now know of two of the first projects that are going to cease to have continuity in the company.

According to an internal Meta document to which Reuters agency has had access, the company’s CTO, Andrew Bosworth, has informed Meta employees that the development of the Facebook Portal project is complete.

Portal was launched in 2018 -even then it was predicted that it could be a failure- and it is a smart speaker with the ability to make video calls and that could be used with Facebook apps. Similar to Amazon’s smart speakers and Google Nest Hub, it was already announced last June that it would stop being manufactured for individuals and would be relegated to being a business product.

However, it has lasted a few months with this business reordering. Facebook Portal, it seems, will now go down in history forever. According to the manager, he told the employees, the effort, time and budget invested in carrying out a device for the business sector is too much, where Facebook’s business niche is not. “It seems like the wrong way to spend our time and money,” Bosworth came to admit.

The truth is that Facebook Portal never managed to gain a significant market share among smart speakers. In any case, for now, if someone wishes, they can purchase one of the models of these devices in the Facebook online store until stocks last or until the end of the year, as explained on the web.

On the other hand, together with the closure of this division, Facebook also ends the development of its own smartwatch, something that it was supposedly creating since October 2021, but that will never see the light of day in the end. According to the company, it prefers to focus now on the development of its augmented reality glasses.