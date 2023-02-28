Meta claims that its alternative to GPT-3 is lighter and more efficient

Last Friday, Meta, the company behind Facebook, announced its new AI-based large language model (LLM) called LLaMA-13B, which they say can outperform rival OpenAI’s GPT-3 model “in most of the reference points.

GPT-3 is the language model behind the ChatGPT AI chatbot, so if these claims are true, a scaled-down model could work in standalone environments, such as individual laptops or even smartphones.

LLaMA, the AI-based language model presented by Meta

The LLaMA family comes in several varieties that differ in size. The smallest language model of this family contains 7 billion parameters, while the most complex variant contains 65 billion parameters. For comparison, OpenAI’s GPT-3 is built using 175 billion parameters.

Meta also announced that its LLaMA models have been trained using publicly available data sets, including Common Crawl, Wikipedia, and C4. Therefore, they also released the model weights for all versions of LLaMA-13B as open source. According to Guillaume Lamplemember of the LLaMA-13B project in Meta, “unlike Chinchilla, PaLM or GPT-3, we only use publicly available data sets, making our work open source compliant and reproducible, while most existing models are based on data that is not available publicly or not documented”.

LLaMA is not exempt from the objections that these language models have generally aroused, which have the capacity to generate false or misleading content on a scale never seen before, which could be used to mislead users or spread disinformation. To evaluate this aspect, we will have to wait until the time comes when this tool can be tested.

To overcome the challenges associated with the reliability of this AI, it is important that developers of this technology work collaboratively with regulators and ethicists to ensure that these language models are used responsibly and do not pose a threat to the security and privacy of users.

This news has generated a lot of excitement in the AI ​​industry, as the language models could run on mobile devices and laptops, giving them a wealth of native capabilities from a substantially larger ChatGPT. Industry experts also point out that this technology could be used in applications such as real-time translation, chatbots, and virtual assistants.