Meta brings testing end-to-end encryption to Quest 2 Messenger

Meta Platforms, the company run by Mark Zuckerberg, has just released a new update for its Meta Quest virtual reality headset, where, among other things, it stands out for introduce end-to-end encryption as an option in the Messenger application for this device, currently in the testing phase and therefore limited to a small group of users.

The company has not revealed the method in which it will inform users that they have been chosen to be part of the test nor the way they have to activate end-to-end encryption in the Messenger application.



Expanding end-to-end encryption to more platforms

Optional end-to-end encryption for Messenger on the Meta Quest 2 VR headset applies to both text messages and individual calls once available.

In this way, Meta follows expanding end-to-end encryption in its different products geared towards private conversationsalthough it is not the only novelty that update number 40 for Meta Quest 2 brings, since users will now be able to block each application individually instead of blocking the use of the entire device, allowing access to said applications through a custom pattern.

They will also have access to more models of physical keyboards represented virtually as long as they are linked to the Quest device through bluetooth connectivity.

And coinciding with Internet Day, the company is also bringing new digital audio accessibility options, including the ability to adjust the audio balances of the left and right audio channels, plus being able to listen to the same audio on both channels via the arrival of mono audio mode.

In this way, the company continues to improve the experiences of the metaverse through its virtual reality headset, with which users can currently receive a series of experiences, in the absence of the company also launching the expected headset at some point in the future. of mixed reality as currently called Project Cambria.

Image Credit: Meta