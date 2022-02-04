Meta, between the TikTok sword and the Apple wall and the metaverse

The very harsh setback yesterday on the Meta Stock Exchange (it fell 26.4%, which implied a loss of capitalization of $251 billion in one day, something unprecedented in the history of the markets) showed the serious doubts of the market regarding the business of the king of social networks. Investors fled after detecting in their financial results the perfect storm they are facing: their current business looks bad while their future business bet, the metaverse, is even more noise than nuts.

Between October and December, Facebook suffered its first drop in daily active users in its 18-year history. They closed the quarter with 1,929 million users compared to 1,930 million in the previous quarter. The company warned of slowing revenue growth due to pressure from rivals such as TikTok and YouTube. Its founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, acknowledged that the rise in the company’s sales has been affected because audiences, especially younger users, have gone to those competitors.

And this is not the only problem: the privacy changes applied to Apple’s operating system have negatively impacted Meta, the second largest advertising platform in the world after Google. Those changes, which make it harder for brands to target and measure their advertising on Facebook and Instagram, will result in a loss of $10 billion in revenue this year, the company’s chief financial officer, Dave Wehner, has admitted.

Meta’s revenue growth has slowed. If in the whole of the year they rose 37%, to 117,929 million, in the last quarter they grew only 20%, to 33,670 million dollars. Its profits also increased 35% in 2021, reaching 39,370 million, but fell 8% in the last quarter, to 10,285 million, due to the higher operating costs of the group, which rose 38% in the quarter, higher than the pace of revenue growth. The tech giant also forecast revenue of between $27 billion and $29 billion for the current quarter, below what analysts had expected. Another pitcher of cold water.

Zuckerberg said he’s confident that the investments they’re making in video will help them compete with TikTok, but there’s a problem: Shorter videos mean fewer ads and less monetization, since they earn less revenue this way than they do with their regular videos. feeds traditional Facebook and Instagram. The manager was also sure that the investment in virtual and augmented reality will boost the goal business, but the market does not trust it. At least for now. That’s right. For while this idea of ​​creating immersive online worlds will represent an $800 billion business opportunity by 2024, according to Bloomberg and data from Newzoo, IDC, PWC, Statista and Two Circles, right now it’s vague and chimerical.

Nor do the numbers of its virtual reality business unit (Reality Labs, formerly Oculus) help to have faith in this proposal, with revenues of 877 million dollars in the fourth quarter (2,274 million in the year) and operating losses of 3,304 million dollars (10,193 million in all of 2021). As the Financial Times recalls, when Amazon first revealed in 2015 the sales of its division cloudAmazon Web Services, to show the strength of this activity for the company, these represented 7% of its total income, but Reality Labs does not reach 3% in the case of Meta.

For Zuckerberg, who is pumping billions of dollars to lead the metaverse, it will not be easy to convince investors that the risks that threaten the company are temporary. More so when its accounts suggest that Meta is losing power in the advertising business, while Alphabet (Google) puffed out its chest on Tuesday by announcing that it almost doubles profits in 2021, up to 76,000 million dollars, thanks to advertising revenue.

Perhaps the answer to Meta’s most immediate problems, as the BBC points out, especially due to the loss of popularity among young people, would be to buy TikTok. It already acquired Instagram when it saw a threat and a business opportunity on this platform, but the acquisition of TikTok (with the permission of the Chinese ByteDance, its owner) would not currently pass the filter of competition regulators. It should be remembered that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sued Meta and has asked to separate WhatsApp and Instagram from Facebook.

Some voices are already beginning to speak of the decline of Meta, a brand that many consider toxic due to its multiple and serious privacy scandals and its malpractice in combating problems such as misinformation, but it seems early to conclude that the strategic shift that pretends to give will fail. Or, simply, that it will not be able to find ways to come back. Time will tell. What does seem clear is that Zuckerberg is no longer seen as the best businessman in the world, a title that Fortune awarded him in 2016.