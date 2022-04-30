Meta attacks Apple again, this time against ATT

The App Tracking Transparency function is well known, which has already completed its first year. Apple implemented this with the main feature of being able to detect tracking done by apps. Now users can feel more secure about the use of their content and privacy by choosing who to give those permissions to. The medium Recode analyzes the situation of this function after its first year.

App Tracking Transparency as a function in favor of users

In summary, App Tracking Transparency provides the user with total ease to be able or not to allow the use of their personal data entered into your applications when they are first opened. In this way ATT stops sharing your data so that they are not tracked outside the app itself. This interesting feature is currently available on all iPhones and iPads since the iOS 14.5 update.

In the article on behalf of Recode, Apple provides some words where it emphasizes that the user must always choose, since all information belongs to him always and at all times. The user is the one who knows with whom and when to share data, therefore the company granted this function to iOS and iPad OS. Now users can decide whether or not to allow their data to be tracked, be it the app itself or even external companies or websites.

since you arrived the App Tracking Transparency feature, it became clear that all types of mobile advertising would be somewhat dissatisfied, because they do not really benefit from feedback as they do not have user data to work with. There is no doubt that this happened to damage some advertising companies, the ads may have to become more constant, even harassing random users as a strategy, as they must rethink the plan more and more.

Here comes the real debate, who should we affect at a certain point. The App Tracking Transparency feature is totally favoring users for the good, however it’s damaging other sectors that Apple didn’t really intend to affect, according to the article.

It also indicates that thanks to the permission of the users, multiple companies can monetize thanks to the data facilitating their business. The monitoring of user data has now become a multi-billion dollar economic system.

Once again Meta attacks Apple

The well-known company Meta, which is behind networks like Facebook or Instagram, has been constantly criticizing Apple and the App Tracking Transparency. Now Meta announced months ago the great loss of 10 Billion dollars, speaking only of this year thanks to Apple’s ATT function and its type of privacy. This situation has caused the advertising business to stop developing compared to other years.

According to statements made by Meta to the Recode medium, they restate how harmful this function is and the privacy policy that Apple manages. Despite Meta’s efforts to continue adapting to these new policies and trying to help the growth of companies to continue to exceed their sales, it is quite complicated. Always from the margin of respect for data privacy and better expanding its measures, to improve and maximize the entire business on its platforms.

It should be noted that this has not prevented the ads from disappearing, much less. Meta has continued to show its ads with a certain normality to all users of its networks. The company can still refer to users and use them as a target when referring to large groups or from anonymous parties.

However, Meta cannot analyze the individual journey of a single user and in these types of cases, the company ends up losing, since its advertisers end up being very unimportant in the feed. Still, the average user may receive so-called “contextual ads,” which don’t necessarily need user data.