Meta App Store? Facebook a possible App Store in the EU

Meta App Store: Facebook as an app store

As reported by The Verge, a Meta spokesperson revealed that the company is “interested in helping developers distribute their apps” through the Facebook application.

The idea is to allow users to discover and download apps directly from Facebook, without having to open the App Store on iOS devices or the Google Play Store on Android devices.

New markets and challenges

This would open up a new market for Meta, which has faced challenges since Apple implemented measures to make it harder to track users in apps.

Since much of Meta’s revenue comes from advertising, its business model has taken a significant hit.

However, by offering apps directly from Facebook, Meta hopes more people will download them, which would generate positive results for both the developers and the platform itself.

Focus on iOS and Android

although still the possibility of sideloading in iOS has not been officially announced, Apple is expected to be forced to allow developers to distribute their apps outside of the App Store on iOS once the new law takes effect.

On the other hand, Android already has the option of sideloading, but applications distributed through the Google Play Store still have to comply with certain rules.

Presumably, Facebook will only be able to distribute apps through an alternative version of its main app that is available outside of the mainstream app stores.

Benefits for developers and users

Meta is in a strategic position to capitalize on this new opportunity. The company plans to make Facebook an alternative to the App Store and Google Play Store, allowing developers to distribute their apps directly through the platform.

This would imply a significant change in the way users discover and access new applications.eliminating the need to resort to traditional app stores.

To make its platform even more attractive compared to the App Store and Google Play, Meta has claimed that it won’t cut sales of participating apps, at least not initially.

This could be an incentive for developers to choose the distribution option through Facebook, since they could keep higher profits.

Meta App Store: The future of app stores in the EU

The EU Digital Market Law will enter into force in the spring of 2024, which will change the landscape of the application stores.

Not only Meta is interested in this change, but other companies like Microsoft are also considering creating their own app stores for iPhone and iPad.

The legislation also prohibits companies from imposing exclusive use of their payment systems on developers, a practice currently enforced by Apple and Google.

These changes are intended to encourage competition and provide more choice for both developers and users.

We can say that, Meta aims to make Facebook an alternative to the App Store in the European Union.

The approval of the Digital Markets Law has generated significant changes in the way in which digital platforms distribute applications, and Meta seeks to capitalize on this opportunity.

While there is still uncertainty about how these changes will be implemented on iOS and Android, Meta is positioning itself as an alternative to traditional app stores, providing developers and users with new options and opportunities in the world of mobile apps.