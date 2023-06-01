Meta Announces Quest 3: Apple’s Rival Mixed Reality Headset

Meta announces Quest 3 ahead of Apple’s rumored AR/VR headsets. In an exciting announcement, Facebook’s parent company Meta has revealed the launch of its next-generation mixed reality headset, the Quest 3.

This announcement comes just before Apple’s WWDC conference, where the Cupertino company is expected to unveil its own highly anticipated augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) headset.

The Quest 3 promises significant improvements in design, performance, and resolution, with a competitive starting price compared to the rumors surrounding Apple’s pricey headphones.

The Future of Mixed Reality: Mission Meta 3

Meta has unveiled its ambitious project in the field of mixed reality with the announcement of the Quest 3. This device comes with a design that is 40% thinner and more comfortable than its predecessor, the Quest 2, launched in 2020.

In addition, the Quest 3 will feature a higher resolution screen and improved graphics performance, thus offering a high quality immersive experience.

To meet the needs of different users, the viewer will be available in a variety of storage options, starting at $499.99 for the 128 GB version.

As part of this exciting news, Meta has also announced that it will lower the starting price of the Quest 2 to $299.99 starting June 4, providing a more affordable option for those interested in virtual reality.

Competition Heats Up: Rumors Surrounding Apple’s AR/VR Headset

As Meta introduces its Quest 3, rumors surrounding Apple’s augmented and virtual reality headsets continue to gain steam.

These headphones are said to have an estimated price tag of $3,000, suggesting a premium approach on the part of the Cupertino-based tech company.

However, the announcement of Meta’s Quest 3 poses a direct challenge to Apple, as the Meta headset is expected to be more affordably priced.

In addition, Meta has highlighted that the Quest 3 is an all-in-one device, which means that it does not require an external battery or additional cables for its operation.

On the contrary, reports indicate that Apple’s headphones could include an external battery connected via a cable.

This difference in design could be a key factor for users looking for comfort and mobility in their mixed reality experience.

Renowned technology journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg shared his hands-on impressions of the Quest 3 ahead of its official announcement in his newsletter last weekend.

Gurman singled out the Quest 3’s mixed reality approach, praising its improvements in video transfer, faster performance, and extensive content library.

These early impressions are promising and suggest that the Quest 3 could become a strong contender in the mixed reality market.

Meta announces Quest 3: Immerse yourself in mixed reality and beyond

Meta’s announcement of Quest 3 marks an exciting breakthrough in the field of mixed reality. With its improved design, higher performance and resolution, and a competitive starting price, this viewer promises to deliver a high-quality, immersive experience.

As competition intensifies with rumors of Apple’s AR/VR headsets, VR enthusiasts are faced with a wide range of options.

If you’re passionate about technology and virtual reality, now is the perfect time to explore the possibilities offered by these next-generation headsets.

Whether you’re leaning toward Meta’s Quest 3 or waiting for Apple’s rumored headset, mixed reality is opening up a world of exciting experiences and opportunities.

Also, don’t forget to keep an eye out for the Meta Connect event on September 27, where more details on Quest 3 and other exciting new things in the mixed reality arena will be shared.

