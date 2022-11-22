Meta announces privacy features for teens on Facebook and Instagram

Meta announced new features to increase the privacy and safety of teenagers on Facebook and Instagram. Minors under 18 – or 16, depending on the country – can access more security settings when they sign in to both platforms. Teenagers who are already users of the apps also have access to these new tools as well. The intention is to encourage this audience to use these options for benefits, such as allowing them to decide who can see their friends list, who can see Pages, which lists they follow and who is allowed to comment on public posts.

In addition, there is a new functionality under test, which seeks to avoid contact with suspicious adults. Individuals with this indication will not appear in recommendations from people who may know the teens. - Advertisement - Suspicious profiles may include adults recently blocked or reported by a young person. Those accounts that may be taking some risk will also not see the message button on teens’ Instagram.

To top it off, Meta communicated working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) – for a global platform for teens concerned about intimate images that may be shared without consent – ​​and with Thorn and its brand NoFiltr – to create of educational materials that lessened the shame and stigma surrounding these types of images. It is worth remembering that Instagram began to require a selfie or document for identity validation since mid-November, as another online security tool. What do you think of Meta’s privacy news for its platforms? Share your opinion with us!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }



>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:TOPMARGINLOJASAQUI;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;fon t-size:110%;}#price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height : 17px;}#appLogo { width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

