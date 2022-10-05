Meta aims to increase the amount of ads on Instagram

Social networks such as Facebook and Instagram use the display of ads as the main way to generate revenue for Meta (formerly Facebook) by including advertisements in the Stories section and in the Feed of the application. According to rumors, the company plans to introduce advertising in areas that do not yet have advertising, such as the Explore and profile page.
According to the TechCrunch portal, this measure comes to try to contain the slight drop in advertising revenue recorded by the company in recent years. If confirmed, this novelty should increase the number of complaints from Instagram users, a platform that has been criticized by the community for a few months.
Considering the details on the matter, the developer is expected to start rolling out the new ads progressively to user accounts. The main change is in the display of advertisements in personal profiles, that is, when searching for a person and scrolling the publications page, advertisements may be displayed.
Meta has reportedly started testing this change for some people via an A/B update to seek community feedback. Taking into account Instagram’s current reputation, it is possible that this decision by Meta will further harm the social network, but it is still too early to speculate on that.
Anyway, there is no doubt that the developer is interested in expanding its profits by monetizing its main services. It remains to be seen whether the same change will also be applied to Facebook and WhatsApp.
