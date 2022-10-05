Meta aims to increase the amount of ads on Instagram

Social networks such as Facebook and Instagram use the display of ads as the main way to generate revenue for Meta (formerly Facebook) by including advertisements in the Stories section and in the Feed of the application. According to rumors, the company plans to introduce advertising in areas that do not yet have advertising, such as the Explore and profile page.

According to the TechCrunch portal, this measure comes to try to contain the slight drop in advertising revenue recorded by the company in recent years. If confirmed, this novelty should increase the number of complaints from Instagram users, a platform that has been criticized by the community for a few months.